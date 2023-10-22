Advertise
Remains of World War II soldier from Texas put to rest

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The family of an Air Force soldier who served during World War II got to put his remains to rest Saturday.

Sgt. Turner Yearwood Johnston, from Loraine, served in the Air Force from 1941 until he passed away in a plane crash while on a mission targeting Romanian oil fields in 1943.

His family was grateful his remains were finally identified and hope this will bring their family peace.

Johnston was laid to rest in the North Belton Cemetery where he was given full military honors.

