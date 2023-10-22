Waco PD investigates early-morning stabbing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating an early-morning stabbing that left one woman injured.

Officials told KWTX officers responded to S. 21 St. and La Salle Ave. around 4 a.m. Sunday where there appeared to be a fight between multiple people. A woman had been stabbed in the hand when officers arrived.

Officers are not sure if someone fired a gun during this incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

