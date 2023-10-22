Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco PD investigates early-morning stabbing

Waco PD investigates early-morning stabbing
Waco PD investigates early-morning stabbing(Alex Fulton)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating an early-morning stabbing that left one woman injured.

Officials told KWTX officers responded to S. 21 St. and La Salle Ave. around 4 a.m. Sunday where there appeared to be a fight between multiple people. A woman had been stabbed in the hand when officers arrived.

Officers are not sure if someone fired a gun during this incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Lost dog reunited with owners two years later
Detroit synagogue president found murdered outside her home
Remains of World War II soldier from Texas put to rest
Remains of World War II soldier from Texas put to rest
Remains of World War II soldier from Texas put to rest