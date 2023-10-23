Advertise
Health Center releases butterflies for coping parents

Butterflies in envelopes were released to honor lost children and pregnancies
Butterflies in envelopes were released to honor lost children and pregnancies
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The Killeen advent health center invited the community to release butterflies as parents took a moment to reflect on children and pregnancies lost.

This year marks the 12th time the health center has held the ceremony

Labor and delivery nurse Shannon Resh explains why she and her team are always there for grieving parents.

Resh emphasizes how important it is to not force anyone to grieve.

“We don’t make someone grieve because everyone grieves in a different way, and it’s important to let them know that and provide them support.”

Alyssa Fee, a mom who lost her child and helped fund the angel of hope statue, explains that while the grief can be intense, the ceremony helped parents honor their child.

“You can be happy one moment and sad the next, and that’s okay that’s part of the healing process that may be for the rest of your life. But it was nice today to get outside in this beautiful weather and think of the babies and children and release butterflies in their honor.”

Another mom who faced child loss, Marilyn Talbott, lost her twin boys in 2012 and attends the ceremony ever since then.

“It is an isolating experience; a lot of women do not attend these types of programs.” Talbott shares, “but they need to see some acknowledgement and feel that they are not alone.”

The Advent Health Center encourages those grieving and in need of help to reach out.

