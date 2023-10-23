Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Heroic blood donor dog named Bret Michaels gets adopted by rock star himself

A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky. (Source: KMTV, Nebraska Humane Society, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (CNN) - One lucky shelter dog in Nebraska will soon be living the rock star life.

The husky is named Bret Michaels, and it’s only fitting that he’s being adopted by the singer himself.

Bret Michaels the dog gained media attention after he saved the life of a 4-week-old kitten with a blood transfusion at the Nebraska Humane Society.

But it turns out that Bret Michaels the singer got wind of the story and reached out to the shelter for more information about the dog, and the rest is history.

“Bret Michaels the human has experience with huskies, and he’s a big fan of them,” said Alec Rose, digital marketing director with the NHS. “He’s got German Shepherds too, and they can be pretty similar and, so right off the bat he was interested in taking him home.”

However, the NHS said that the Poison frontman won’t be getting special treatment and must go through the whole adoption process like anyone else.

Until then, his canine namesake is enjoying life at a foster home.

The kitten – aptly named Thorn after Poison’s hit song “Every Rose Has its Thorn” – is doing well and will be up for adoption in a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Legendary Central Texas bull rider donates vest to raise money for young boy battling cancer

Latest News

File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center
A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs.
Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom
Bibb County escaped inmates search
Police find getaway car used in escape of 4 Georgia inmates
A Palestinian talks on the phone in by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of...
Israel ramps up strikes on Gaza as US advises delaying ground offensive to allow talks on captives