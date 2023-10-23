Advertise
Houston’s Bryan Abreu appeals suspension for throwing at Adolis Garcia, is eligible for ALCS Game 6

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia (53) is restrained by home plate umpire Marvin Hudson as he yells...
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia (53) is restrained by home plate umpire Marvin Hudson as he yells at Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado after being hit by a pitch thrown by relief pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston reliever Bryan Abreu has appealed the two-game suspension he was given by Major League Baseball for what the league said was intentionally throwing at Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

Because of the appeal, Abreu will be eligible to pitch in Game 6 on Sunday night, when the Astros can advance to the World Series for a third straight season with a win. His hearing will be held in the next 48 hours.

MLB said Saturday that all six umpires decided Abreu’s pitch was intentional. MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.”

The right-hander’s pitch started a benches-clearing incident that led to a 12-minute delay before play resumed.

Abreu, who was also fined for the incident, is one of Houston’s top relievers and has a 1.42 ERA in seven appearances this postseason.

If the suspension is upheld and the Astros remain in the postseason, they would have to play a player short, with 25 men on their roster instead of 26.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

