Video of Texas man verbally assaulting woman goes viral

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - A Texas woman who claims she was verbally assaulted by a security guard is telling her story.

Video of the man using racial slurs has gone viral, and a well-known activist is asking for police to investigate.

Denishia Lewis says she was driving along Airport Boulevard near the Southwest Freeway on Thursday when she says she politely honked at a man on a motorcycle who wasn’t moving after a green light, then passed around him.

“He accelerates his gas, comes from the right lane and punches my rear mirror, uh the side mirror, and at that point I got back over to the right, and I followed him right here, he kept break checking me like he wanted me to hit him,” said Lewis.

“I politely park right next to his motorcycle, I walked in I said excuse me sir, did you just punch my mirror, he said f you, you n**** b word,” said Lewis.

Lewis says she started recording on Snapchat which didn’t capture the entire exchange and the unidentified man repeatedly uses racial slurs. Before she left, the m,an spit on her.

The video has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok.

“This man is a danger to society, he’s already demonstrated he will commit a hate crime against an African American and use racist, hateful language on a female, spit on her, walking around with a gun,” said Community Activist Quanell X.

Quanell X claims the man works for a private security group.

Though the company on social media issued a statement saying the man was a temporary employee, “Recently a video was published containing reprehensible conduct by a security officer following a road rage incident. This officer, (KHOU has removed his name) was found to have photos on his Instagram wearing our uniform. (Redacted) only ever worked for us in a temporary capacity, and we have had no contact with him since early August when we decided to part ways. This is clearly behavior that no person should support or tolerate, whether on the job or off it, in or out of uniform. We should strive to keep our interactions with others respectful, and as a company, we maintain strict policies of de-escalation, whether in a verbal or physical altercation. We feel for anyone who may have been negatively impacted by this man’s behavior, and it is absolutely not representative of our company’s ideals.

Lewis has filed a report with the Stafford Police Department and wants the Fort Bend Country District Attorney to investigate.

“We want law enforcement to make those final conclusions also a thorough investigation, because we do believe he committed a hate crime,” said X.

