A windy, warm, and wet week ahead!

Central Texas has been sorely lacking in the rainfall department for the month of October, our second rainiest month of the year, with only an inch of rain falling so far! Although we’re running a greater than 2 inch rainfall deficit for the month, we’ll have an opportunity to see at least an inch of rain before the close of the month as multiple rounds of showers and rumbles of thunder move through for the next 10 days. In fact, every single day out of the next ten feature at least some chances for rain. Today’s rain chances are near about 50% with the best chances for rain near the I-35 corridor from sunrise through the early afternoon. Although the best chances for rain will be near the I-35 corridor, we’ll all have the opportunity for some scattered rain. In fact, cities and towns west of Highway 281 may not see scattered off-and-on rain and could instead see a steadier light rain for a good chunk of the day. Despite the scattered showers and rumbles of thunder moving through, it’ll be a warm day with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Rain coverage should decrease a bit into the afternoon and evening with mostly dry conditions expected overnight.

Tomorrow’s rainfall coverage should be highest just west of our area, but we’ll still carry a 30% chance for a few scattered showers during the daytime hours. Highs in the mid-80s Tuesday will be joined by a south wind gusting to near 30 MPH at times which will help to pull more moisture and heat into the atmosphere ahead of even higher rain chances Wednesday, especially Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday’s rain chances near 40% climb to 60% Thursday as a stubborn stationary boundary to our west slowly pushes in. Despite the front likely clearing the area Thursday, another disturbance should bring back the scattered rain Friday. Again, it won’t be raining all day long or continuously for the next few days, but we’re expecting about a half-inch to an inch of rain through Friday with locally higher totals thanks to scattered downpours.

We’ll see a bit of a weather shift this weekend as the higher Thursday/Friday rain chances drop to around 30% Saturday and Sunday. Despite a bit more sunshine returning this weekend, we’re expecting a slightly cooler airmass to move in high will drop highs into the upper 70s and low 80s. While it should be a serviceable weekend of weather, we’re expecting a BIG cold front to swing through either Sunday night or Monday morning. Next week’s front has been trending a bit slower, favoring a Monday morning arrival, but it’s still too early to pinpoint exactly when the front moves through. When it does, however, it’ll usher in a BIG weather change. Decently high rain chances are expected with and behind the front next Monday and Tuesday with sharply dropping temperatures. Morning highs Monday near 70° will likely drop into the 50s during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be a bit chilly too as we dip into the low-to-mid 40s both next Tuesday and next Wednesday morning. Halloween’s weather may not be the best for trick-or-treating with a 40% chance of rain and with early evening temperatures in the 50s, but there is some time for that to change. By the time all of the rain comes to a close mid-week next week, we’re expecting 1″ to 3″ of rain to coat the landscape!

