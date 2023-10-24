DPS K9 officer in Central Texas finds heroin, fentanyl hidden inside Duralast battery

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - A 31-year-old man, described only as an Hispanic male from the San Antonio area, was arrested and charged earlier this month after officers found nearly five pounds of heroin and five pounds of fentanyl concealed in a car battery, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office announced on Oct. 24.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper made a traffic stop on I-35 in Hill County and a deputy with the Hill County Sheriff’s Office responded to provide assistance.

The Trooper deployed his K9 officer and received a positive alert on a battery which appeared to be tampered with.

Inside of this battery were 12 duct-taped packages. Field tests of the substances revealed them to be black tar heroin (4.76 lbs. / 2.26 kilograms) and fentanyl (5.09 lbs. / 2.30 kilograms), the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was taken into custody on two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is currently being held at the Hill County Jail on a bond of $1.5 million.

The name of the suspect was not provided.

Officers found five pounds of heroin and five pounds of fentanyl inside a Duralast battery during a traffic stop in Hill County, Texas. (Hill County Sheriff's Office/KWTX Collage)

