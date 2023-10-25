Affidavit reveals disturbing new details about Bell County man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County man has been arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child, each a first-degree felony.

On Sept. 1, 2023, a deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office met with parents who reported their two children made outcries to them about being sexually assaulted by Kyle Setterlund, an affidavit states.

The parents claimed Setterlund had been living with the family for three years.

The Children’s Advocacy of Central Texas interviewed the two children separately.

In the interview with the first child, the child described to investigators how they were inappropriately touched by Setterlund, according to the affidavit.

Setterlund would not let the child play video games unless they went along with the inappropriate acts, the affidavit alleges.

The first child told investigators Setterlund asked the children to not tell anyone about the inappropriate stuff he had been doing with them, the affidavit says.

Additionally, the first child says that Setterlund sexually assaulted two of their cousins and the assaults would frequently happen in one of the children’s rooms, the affidavit claims.

In the interview with the second child, the child also told investigators that Setterlund had touched them inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

The second child also states that the incidents happened in one of the children’s rooms and that Setterlund told the children not to tell anyone, an affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the second child told investigators that Setterlund has a flip phone with inappropriate pictures of the other children on it.

A search warrant was obtained for several devices, including two GoPros and SD cards that had videos of Setterlund and the children performing sexual acts, the affidavit says.

Setterlund is being held in Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $1,000,000.

