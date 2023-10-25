Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Beloved Waco 100 radio host Jim Cody passes away after battling liver cancer

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local radio host Jim Cody has passed away after suffering from complications of liver cancer, according to a post from Waco 100.

“It is with a very heavy heart, I want to pass on that my Friend and Radio Partner for over 30 years has died after a battle with Liver Cancer! He loved his wife and family, and all his friends and loyal WACO-100 fans. Jim will be missed!,” the station wrote on their Facebook.

The radio station previously announced the “Jim Cody Family Benefit” that would be held Oct. 29 at the K&W’s bar and grill.

A GoFundMe was also made for him, with proceeds going to his family.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
$1,000,000 Gold Rush ticket
Central Texan wins $1 million after purchasing $20 scratch off ticket
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Latest News

Jesus Cardona
Prison inmate returned to Waco to face child indecency charges
Otho Prince Hill IV, 52,
Waco man jailed for assaulting wife, making her eat dirt
File Graphic
Criminal indictments in McLennan County, Texas: 10.26.23
Fake bullet-lined belt, replica hand grenade and sai swords, which are popular with Teenage...
TSA shares spine-chilling Halloween travel tips
FILE PHOTO
Copperas Cove High School dismisses early due to water main leak