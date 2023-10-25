Beloved Waco 100 radio host Jim Cody passes away after battling liver cancer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local radio host Jim Cody has passed away after suffering from complications of liver cancer, according to a post from Waco 100.

“It is with a very heavy heart, I want to pass on that my Friend and Radio Partner for over 30 years has died after a battle with Liver Cancer! He loved his wife and family, and all his friends and loyal WACO-100 fans. Jim will be missed!,” the station wrote on their Facebook.

The radio station previously announced the “Jim Cody Family Benefit” that would be held Oct. 29 at the K&W’s bar and grill.

A GoFundMe was also made for him, with proceeds going to his family.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.