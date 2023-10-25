Four alleged fentanyl traffickers arrested in Army spouse’s death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four men were arrested on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in fentanyl trafficking that resulted in the death of Cam Chamberlain, the spouse of a Fort Cavazos soldier, investigators said.

“We can confirm that the recent arrests of 4 men in Puerto Rico and Copperas Cove are connected to the tragic death of Cam Chamberlain. To retain the integrity of the prosecution and sentencing in this case, additional information cannot be released,” the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement to KWTX.

Cam Chamberlain was found dead on May 25 during the search for her missing husband, Craig Chamberlain, who was eventually located. Craig Chamberlain is not a person of interest in the death of his spouse, Army officials said.

According to court documents, Julio Bonilla-Tirado aka “Falo,” 36, of Copperas Cove; Gilberto Hernandez-Marin aka “Joyto,” aka “Lento,” aka “El Viejo,” 28, of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico; Juan Cabral aka “Juanki,” 31, of Bayamon, Puerto Rico; and Adxel Romero-Flores aka “Axel,” 31, of Bayamon, Puerto Rico were allegedly responsible for transporting more than two pounds of fentanyl pills into the Central Texas area, some of which caused the woman’s death, investigators said.

Bonilla-Tirado was arrested by Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the Copperas Cove Police Department in Copperas Cove on Sept. 14. Hernandez-Marin was arrested by the Puerto Rico Police Department on Oct. 8.

Cabral was captured by the United States Marshal Service Puerto Rico Fugitive Task Force on Oct. 19. Romero-Flores is currently incarcerated within the judicial system of Puerto Rico for an unrelated criminal offense and is pending transfer into federal custody.

Bonilla-Tirado, Cabral, Romero-Flores, and Hernandez-Marin are all charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl resulting in death, and unlawful communications.

If convicted, each defendant faces a penalty of 20 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.