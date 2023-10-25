Advertise
Georgetown man arrested for allegedly stealing bikes from Texas A&M campus

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Georgetown man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing multiple bikes on the Texas A&M campus.

According to reports Amaury Felipe Velez-De-Jesus, 29, was seen walking around the TEEX training hanger near maintenance trucks just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

When campus police spoke with him, he claimed he was told to take bolt cutters from the truck but could not remember by whom.

After searching his truck for the bolt cutters authorities found seven bicycles.

Velez-De-Jesus is charged with burglary of vehicles, and property theft, he is being held on bonds totaling $34,200.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

