Holland community celebrates ribbon cutting for first official subdivision

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland community representatives and officials celebrated the city’s first official subdivision development with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The nearly-50 lot subdivision, called Holland Estates, will provide residential housing and feature curbs, a pond, paved streets and a potential Home Owner’s Association for continued maintenance of the property.

Members of the Holland Chamber of Commerce, Rep. Brad Buckley, the realtor for the property, Adriene Proctor and representatives with Holland Estates gathered on the grounds for an official ribbon cutting.

Local businesses, Big KrumKnow’s Crumbdough’s and PJ’s Tabletop Food Truck, also came out to the event.

Crews have already started with construction and development of the property. The lots are expected to be done by December. Then, the project will move on to the next phase of purchase and building.

