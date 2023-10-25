Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Holland community celebrates ribbon cutting for first official subdivision

Holland community celebrates first subdivision with ribbon cutting
Holland community celebrates first subdivision with ribbon cutting(Adriene Proctor)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland community representatives and officials celebrated the city’s first official subdivision development with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The nearly-50 lot subdivision, called Holland Estates, will provide residential housing and feature curbs, a pond, paved streets and a potential Home Owner’s Association for continued maintenance of the property.

Members of the Holland Chamber of Commerce, Rep. Brad Buckley, the realtor for the property, Adriene Proctor and representatives with Holland Estates gathered on the grounds for an official ribbon cutting.

Local businesses, Big KrumKnow’s Crumbdough’s and PJ’s Tabletop Food Truck, also came out to the event.

Crews have already started with construction and development of the property. The lots are expected to be done by December. Then, the project will move on to the next phase of purchase and building.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
$1,000,000 Gold Rush ticket
Central Texan wins $1 million after purchasing $20 scratch off ticket
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Latest News

Jesus Cardona
Prison inmate returned to Waco to face child indecency charges
Otho Prince Hill IV, 52,
Waco man jailed for assaulting wife, making her eat dirt
File Graphic
Criminal indictments in McLennan County, Texas: 10.26.23
Fake bullet-lined belt, replica hand grenade and sai swords, which are popular with Teenage...
TSA shares spine-chilling Halloween travel tips
FILE PHOTO
Copperas Cove High School dismisses early due to water main leak