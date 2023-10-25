‘It’s even worse:’ Dad who lost son to cyberbullying warns of social media use

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ryan Halligan was just 13-years-old when he took his own life. “I lost my son Ryan to suicide on October 7, 2003. He was one of the early victims of cyber bullying,” said his dad, John Halligan.

For years, Halligan has shared his son’s story. He’s helped pass anti-bullying legislation and he’s spoken with students about social media. But the online world, it seems, continues to get more dangerous. “The technology has evolved to such a level that it’s even worse,” Halligan said. “We were hoping for better solutions as time went on and it turned out things have actually gotten worse because of just how easy it is for kids to sign up for this stuff and to have a private world from their parents.”

On Tuesday, dozens of states, including Arizona, sued Meta, claiming the social media giant violated consumer protection and privacy laws and created features that would make social media addictive, including ‘likes,’ auto play and infinite scrolling. “They knew it was harming our kids and they did it anyway because they wanted to make a buck. A lot of bucks, actually,” said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. “They’re losing sleep. It’s causing suicide. It’s causing body dysmorphia. It’s causing mental health crises among our kids.”

Mayes compared social media to the public health concerns, created by tobacco companies a generation ago. “To be honest with you, in some ways it’s worse than tobacco, when you think about it, because our kids are using these platforms all day long,” she said, noting the coalition of attorneys general is also investigating TikTok.

Katey McPherson, a youth mental health advocate and mom of four teenagers, agrees social media is damaging to kids, both mentally and physically. “This is not good for children. Adults can barely handle it, right? We’ve given the Ferrari without drivers’ ed, so this lawsuit, I think, is the first step in a really great direction, but the boots on the ground are the parents and the kids trying to meander and navigate this abyss of literally just yuck,” McPherson said. “I really coach parents to look at what your kids are consuming. There are two buckets of screen time; Digital vegetables. Digital candy. The recommendation for social media, gaming, and all the fun stuff that really isn’t moving their life forward, but it’s kind of fun, is no more than one hour per day.”

Meta has more than 30 tools in its platforms to support teens and their families, according to the company, including reminders that it’s time to take a break from scrolling and quiet mode, which prevents notifications about messages. In a statement, a spokesperson for Meta said “We share the attorneys general’s commitment to providing teens with safe, positive experiences online… We’re disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path.”

According to a recent report by the U.S. Surgeon General, 95% of 13 to 17-year-olds use social media, and so do nearly 40% of 8 to 12-year-olds. “There’s still this vast divide between parents and educators understanding what we have handed over,” McPherson said. “If the train has already left the station and your student has social media, really getting to know it, sitting down and having it yourself, following your student on their accounts, and talking to them about the things you’re reading about and getting their opinion is a really good way to narrow that divide.”

It’s a divide Halligan keeps working to close, too, to save other families from the heartache he will always hold. “My son Ryan was a wonderful, sweet sensitive empathetic boy,” he said. “It’s just an awful way to lose a child. I don’t wish this on anybody, not even my worst enemy, but it keeps happening, unfortunately.”

