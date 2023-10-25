Man arrested after police seize nearly 25 pounds of cocaine from suspect’s vehicle

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Hill County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a man after they allegedly found nearly 25 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.

On Sept. 8, a deputy with the HCSO conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with Mexico license plates driving northbound on I-35.

HCSO says the driver was a 46-year-old man from Mexico.

During the traffic stop, HCSO says the deputy noticed several indicators to make him believe the driver was being dishonest and that the vehicle may have been modified in some way.

A deputy and K9 from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office were requested at the scene.

HCSO says the K9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle, and it was moved to HCSO for further inspection.

Once the vehicle was at HCSO, a search of the vehicle was done, and hidden compartment was found.

Within the compartment deputies found nine yellow and black tapped bundles.

HCSO says the bundles were tested and came back positive as cocaine. The narcotics weighted in at 24.6 pounds in total.

After finding the cocaine, HCSO says the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged manufacture or delivery of a substance in penalty group 1-B that is greater than or equal to 400 grams.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $334,500, according to HCSO.

HCSO says the driver is being held in Hill County Jail on a $500,000 bond and for immigration related charges.

