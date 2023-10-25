Rainy night with a flooding concern

We now need over a foot of rain to get out of the drought and we are going to try our best to put a dent in that tonight. We could see a month’s worth of rainfall in the span of 24 hours with this next wave of rain coming in. Outside it feels so tropical & muggy, and that’s because we have an incredible amount of tropical moisture streaming in. That’s one of the main reasons that our rain totals have jumped up as a slow moving front slides across the area tonight/early Thursday.

There will be an axis of heavy rain in Central Texas and those that are under it will see 2″-4″+ inches of rain. Of course, areas west of I-35 that already have a wet ground from the rain this week and will really have to watch the flooding concern tonight. The line of showers and storms will slowly produce some heavier downpours and should hang around through the morning commute tomorrow. There could be a little lull in the rain but we can’t rule out afternoon rain on Thursday now. It won’t be as organized or intense, but there could be some scattered rain around. The tropical moisture will continue to surge in and that could lead to scattered rain Thursday afternoon, Friday, and even as we go into the weekend. With the storms tonight, it’s not impossible for a stray stronger storm with gusty wind, hail, or even a stray tornado too. However, severe chances are on the low side but something we are monitoring tonight. If you see flooded roadways, especially overnight tonight into Thursday morning, DO NOT drive across it! You don’t know how deep the water may be. Check the latest forecast on tonight’s line of storms here.

We do anticipate another wave of widely scattered to numerous rain showers will push through the area Friday, Friday night, and into early Saturday. Friday’s highs in the low 80s will stay in the low 80s Saturday too with morning lows dipping into the upper 60s. Saturday does look like the drier of our two weekend days which is good for Baylor Homecoming. You’ll still want to take the rain gear with you though since showers and storms could really develop at a moment’s notice throughout the day.

We have a BIG change in the weather arriving Sunday as an Arctic cold front blasts through the area. There’s still some question marks about the timing of the front, which will make a huge difference in the temperature forecast on Sunday, but the quality of the cold air isn’t in question; we’re expecting the coldest air of the season (so far) to settle in for a few days! As of now, it’s looking like Sunday’s cold front moves through around midday with morning high temperatures in the mid-70s likely dropping into at least the 50s during the afternoon as gusty north winds return. Should the front be delayed into the afternoon hours, expect highs in the 80s ahead of the late-day temperature drop. The front will bring us a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms and we could see a stray severe thunderstorm or two with gusty winds and hail being the primary severe weather threat.

