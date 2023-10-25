Teague residents demand answers after finding strange charges on their water bills

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - A group of residents is demanding an investigation into the City of Teague’s Public Works Department. This all comes after they said they saw spikes in their water usage at random hours of the day.

The group said the city council isn’t doing enough to address their concerns. They said they want to see some kind of action before their next water bills arrive.

Samantha Sides’s last water bill from the city was $281.38. Her first step was to go to the city’s public works department.

”The city said you either have a leak, someone’s stealing it or you’re using it,” Sides said.

Then she contacted the company that installed her water meter.

”I paid them $50 to get my meter read,” Sides said. “They came back saying it’s underestimating, which means I would owe them more money.”

She requested an hour-by-hour report of her water usage from the city, which showed she was having spikes in water usage at random hours of the day. In one instance, the report revealed 234 gallons of water used between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sept. 17.

“I’m not up there at 2 o’clock, 1 o’clock in the morning filling a water park up or pools,” Sides said.

When Mark Morgan opened his bill of $216, he also felt like he was in hot water. His hour-by-hour usage report showed spikes of up to 570 gallons used at 1 a.m. on multiple nights.

”Nobody’s awake at 1 a.m,” Morgan said. “My family all works and the kids go to school.”

The two of them are now calling for an investigation into the City of Teague’s Public Works Department.

“Are we going to get another outrageous water bill?” Sides said. “Is it going to be worse than it was? You don’t know.”

The pair are also working with some Teague City Council members to organize a special meeting so that the council can hear their concerns.

KWTX reached out to Teague’s Public Works Director Jacob Cowling and Mayor David Huffman a total of five times and never received a response.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.