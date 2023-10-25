Advertise
Waco man charged in assault of man; accused of punching woman and her small dog during car ride

Alfonso Galvan Prado
Alfonso Galvan Prado(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man remains jailed after his arrest in the reported assaults of a man on Tuesday and a woman and her small dog in July.

Alfonso Galvan Prado, 45, remains jailed under bonds totaling $13,000 on two Class A misdemeanor assault charges and a third-degree felony cruelty to non-livestock animal charge. He also is being held in the McLennan County Jail on an immigration detainer, according to county records.

Arrest warrant affidavits allege Bellmead police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Bellmead Drive about midnight Tuesday where a man reported Prado assaulted him during an argument.

The man said Prado hit him in the face with his fist, causing him to fall backward. He said Prado continued to punch him while he was on the ground until the man’s nephew intervened and separated the two.

The man had a laceration and redness on his forehead, plus a cut on his left elbow, police reported.

Prado also was charged Tuesday in a separate incident on July 19 in which Hewitt officers allege he assaulted a woman and punched her dog in the eye.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman asked Prado to give her a ride from Elm Mott to Hewitt. The woman reported she complained to Prado that the music on the car radio was too loud and told police he pulled over in the 600 block of Sun Valley Drive and started punching her on the left side of  her body.

Prado struck her in the ribs, arm, face, upper chest and head with his fist, the affidavit alleges. Prado also grabbed her by the hair with one hand while he was hitting her with the other. He pulled some of her hair out during the assault, she told police.

The woman, who complained of rib pain and bumps on her head, declined medical treatment. She also told police that she was holding her small dog in her lap during the assault and Prado punched her dog in the eye. The blow caused the dog to “yelp,” police reported, and said the dog’s eye appeared to be swollen.

