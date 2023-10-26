Advertise
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone levels.
By Anthony Winn and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) – A 17-year-old in Oklahoma shot an abnormal deer that most haven’t seen in their lifetime while hunting Sunday morning.

“We knew he was bigger than every deer out in the field and you could see solid black over his head. It was pretty cool,” hunter Major Edmonds said.

The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone levels.

Edmonds said it was a cool moment because he was with the person who taught him how to hunt when he was 4 years old.

“It was amazing,” Edmonds said. “I was out there with my 82-year-old great-grandfather, and he was the best person I could have been hunting with to kill that deer. It was crazy we were shaking when we shot it and walked up to it and saw it.”

Edmonds and his great-grandfather are taking the deer to a gaming taxidermist in Iowa Park.

“They are going to freeze dry the rack to preserve all the velvet and everything with the antler and spray it with some preservative on there and we will have that back in a few months,” Edmonds explained.

