Bosque County investigators charge 5 in year-long narcotics investigation

BOSQUE, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County investigators ended their year-long investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Laguna Park area and charged five suspects.

According to its Facebook page, Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained search warrants for the drugs in two different locations of the in the Laguna Park area.

They also obtained arrest warrants for seven suspects.

During the search, investigators reportedly collected evidence, including 70 grams of methamphetamine, handguns, illegally obtained prescription pills, gang related evidence and paraphernalia, and packaging materials that authorities believe is used to traffic narcotics.

Authorities said they also collected additional evidence connected to other criminal activities.

The following individuals were arrested or charged during the drug busts:

Matthew Malone

Lacy Hunsuckle

Allan Hemphill

Joslynn Marie Burger

Lucas Johnson

Burger and Johnson were both incarcerated in other jurisdictions at the time of the arrests, officials said.

Additional arrests are pending.

Other law enforcement agencies assisted in the drug seizure, including Somervell County S.O. Investigators, the Texas DPS Anti-gang unit and Lacy Lakeview Organized Crime Unit.

