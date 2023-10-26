‘Cold-blooded killer’ sentenced to 40 years in prison in deadly shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who is serving a 35-year prison term for shooting at a Falls County deputy last year was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday in the shooting death of a man at a Waco convenience store.

Eddie Bohannan, 24, pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in the Jan. 21, 2022, shooting death of Curtis Joe Freeman at a convenience store in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Freeman, 30, of Waco, was shot Jan. 16, 2022, and died from his wounds five days later at a Waco hospital.

Video cameras showed Bohannan at the store at the time of the shooting, and witnesses identified him as the shooter, according to arrest documents.

Bohannan was arrested two days after the Waco shooting after a police chase in Falls County. A Falls County sheriff’s deputy stopped Bohannan near Highway 320 and Highway 7. As she approached his vehicle, Bohannan opened fire on her, narrowly missing the deputy’s head, officials have said.

The deputy saw him draw the weapon and stepped back just in time to avoid being hit, officials said. Officers captured him later coming out of a wooded area.

Bohannan pleaded guilty in January in that case and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He will serve the two sentences concurrently, according to the terms of his plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Bohannan’s plea hearing Thursday morning almost got canceled after Bohannan displayed a disrespectful attitude with 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly.

Kelly was going over the standard admonishments and instructions associated with a plea agreement and asked Bohannan, appearing remotely from jail, if he was the same Eddie Bohannan charged with murder in the case.

“How am I not the same Eddie Bohannan?” he said flippantly. “That was a dumb question.”

At that point, Bohannan’s attorney, Bryan Cantrell, intervened and told Bohannan just to answer the judge’s questions.

Prosecutor Ralph Strother, a retired state district judge, threatened to withdraw Bohannan’s plea bargain if he didn’t change his attitude.

After Kelly sentenced Bohannan, Freeman’s mother and two of his sisters presented victim-impact statements from the courtroom.

“I’m here for you because that is what Jesus would want me to do,” said Freeman’s mother, Darline Wilson. “I will never understand why you took my son or the things you do. But I hope and pray that you take the time to ask God for forgiveness… I forgive you and hope you have peace.”

Ramona Sterling, Freeman’s sister, was not as forgiving, telling him that “I believe 40 years does not do justice at all.”

“You are a cold-blooded killer,” she said. “You sit there with that smug look on your face like it doesn’t bother you at all that you killed another person.”

Another sister, Louretta Alford, told Bohannan that his actions “broke my family” and left her brother’s young daughter without a father.

Bohannan must serve at least 20 years in prison before he can seek parole.

