More rounds of rain - next one tomorrow

We are still in for a few wet days with a ton of tropical moisture overhead. We will have a lull in activity tonight but tomorrow our rain chances go back up. We aren’t expected as much rain as this last round that created the flooding issues last night/today, but we will have the possibility of a few more inches to fall over the next few days. Friday brings on/off showers and storms in the afternoon. The coverage is widespread, but there won’t be much organization to tomorrow afternoon’s rain chance - rain will just be scattered around. Keep the rain gear close by for those Friday evening plans. Highs are warm, in the low to mid 80s tomorrow and Saturday before a big temperature drop comes our way by the end of the weekend.

It looks like we could see a wave of rain overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. The wave will push from south to north overnight. Severe weather not expected but there could be some gusty winds, heavy rain, and even some thunder overnight. Ran should pull away (up to the north) by Saturday morning. If that wave doesn’t clear out fast enough, there could be some wet spots - mainly Waco northward - on Saturday morning. The afternoon looks drier, but we can’t rule out a few pop-up spots of rain in the afternoon. Humidity is still stuck in place so morning temperatures remain in the upper 60s and low 70s with highs only warming into the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies overhead. We will see a weak cold front just to our north on Saturday, which is why we might see some morning rain and temperatures Waco northward will be a little cooler - the 70s and those farther to the south on Saturday will likely be in the 80s for one more day.

We don’t want you to get caught off guard -- there is a major cool down coming by Sunday. Sunday’s front is expected to arrive during the midday and afternoon hours bringing a line of likely sub-severe storms through the area. Temperatures will change almost immediately as the front moves through, so pre-frontal highs in the 70s and low 80s should quickly drop into the 50s (at least) as the front moves through before sunset. Moisture will still linger behind the front and that’ll bring us a cloudy, likely soggy, windy, and chilly day of weather Monday. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s will likely stay in the low-to-mid 40s all day Monday with potentially some locations west of Highway 281 seeing late day temperatures dip into the upper 30s. Rain should come to a close overnight Monday into Tuesday and the return of some sunshine will warm our afternoon highs back into the low-to-mid 50s next Tuesday and Wednesday, but morning lows will likely dip into the 30s for the majority of next week. Will we see the season’s first freeze? Probably not, but more rural and low lying locations near and west of I-35 could get close to the freezing mark Wednesday and Thursday morning. Recent rains may also bring frost to the area especially Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.