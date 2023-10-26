‘It has been incredible’: Nonprofit thanks Central Texans for support as they prepare to open their doors next year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit building a home in Central Texas which will give kids a place to go awaiting foster care placement a safe and inviting place to go is hoping to have the doors open by early next year.

The Isaiah 117 House in McLennan County is under construction thanks to donations from across Central Texas.

Janay Morgan is the Isaiah 117 Program Coordinator of McLennan County and said the house can’t come soon enough as the need is great.

“The removal numbers here in Waco are equal to those in Austin and larger urban areas around us,” Morgan said.

The Isaiah 117 was founded in Tennessee but just began to take shape in Waco the last couple of years.

The home will provide a safe place to go for thousands of area children.

When a child is placed into the system out of concerns for their safety, their first stop is usually a child protective services office. While there, they could wait for hours, days or even weeks before a suitable home can be found.

Usually, they show up with nothing but the clothes on their back and often sleep on the floor of the CPS office as their caseworker watches over them while completing paperwork.

And Isaiah 117 House would change that.

Multiple fundraisers have been held over the last few years including lemonade stands across the area. Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco even donated $250,000 toward the mission.

The money was used to purchase land and help with additional expenses not covered by donations.

“It has been incredible,” Janay said. “We just got with the construction community and told them the need and their gifts and talents and passions just shined.”

The Isaiah 117 house of McLennan County is this week’s TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion.

