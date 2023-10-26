Killeen Housing Authority plans to be absorbed by Central Texas Council of Governments

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen housing authority works with residents under section 8 housing, a federal program designed to help low income and disabled families rent affordable homes.

Jasmine Mosley, a single mother of five, attended a tense meeting this morning with other members of her community.

She shared how she did not know about the issues within the agency until she came to pick up her utilities check.

She and others are facing eviction if their landlords do not receive money, they say they already paid.

Mosley shares her concerns, “I just want to make sure they are paying this rent...Because I don’t want to move.”

The members of the new board acknowledged these issues today and say they hope to fix the old board’s mistakes.

Housing board member Bruce Whiteside explains how there are clear inconsistencies within the organization.

“There’s a lot of things that happened, and happened by past members and I’m not pointing fingers I just know the new board was not here at that time.”

Whiteside explains how the new board wants an investigation done but does not have the funding to hire an organization.

Whiteside says, “I’m trying to get somebody to come down and actually do an investigation because this is governmental money and that’s a lot of funds in there that were misused, comingled.”

While the board works to figure out the inconsistencies, the affected families will be transferred or ‘ported’ to the CTCOG.

Whiteside shares that while they “don’t have a staff nor do we have the funds or resources” they will do everything they can to help those in need.

If you are affected by this issue and want to transfer, the Housing Authority will be open tomorrow from 10 am to 5 pm and will have portability applications along with representatives to assist.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.