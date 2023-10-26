Killeen Police warn of viral ‘Kia challenge’ as thefts rise
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is warning residents of the viral “Kia Challenge” causing a rise in thefts of Kia and Hyundai models across the country.
The “Kia Challenge” shows social media users how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai models with a few basic items.
“In an effort to keep our community safe and informed, we’ve listed several ways you can help reduce the chances of becoming a victim,” said the police on their Facebook.
Police recommend the following:
- Check to see if your vehicle qualifies for free anti-theft software
- Park in a secured garage whenever possible
- Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle
- Set a nightly alarm to close and lock all windows and doors
- Park in well-lit areas if possible.
- Never leave valuables in your vehicle
- Apply a physical steering wheel lockbar
- Block in the targeted vehicle with a non-susceptible vehicle
