Killeen Police warn of viral ‘Kia challenge’ as thefts rise

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is warning residents of the viral “Kia Challenge” causing a rise in thefts of Kia and Hyundai models across the country.

The “Kia Challenge” shows social media users how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai models with a few basic items.

“In an effort to keep our community safe and informed, we’ve listed several ways you can help reduce the chances of becoming a victim,” said the police on their Facebook.

Police recommend the following:

Check to see if your vehicle qualifies for free anti-theft software

Park in a secured garage whenever possible

Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle

Set a nightly alarm to close and lock all windows and doors

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle

Apply a physical steering wheel lockbar

Block in the targeted vehicle with a non-susceptible vehicle

