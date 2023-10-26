Advertise
Killeen Police warn of viral ‘Kia challenge’ as thefts rise

Hyundai Kia
Hyundai Kia(Hyundai Motor Group)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is warning residents of the viral “Kia Challenge” causing a rise in thefts of Kia and Hyundai models across the country.

The “Kia Challenge” shows social media users how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai models with a few basic items.

“In an effort to keep our community safe and informed, we’ve listed several ways you can help reduce the chances of becoming a victim,” said the police on their Facebook.

Police recommend the following:

  • Check to see if your vehicle qualifies for free anti-theft software
  • Park in a secured garage whenever possible
  • Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle
  • Set a nightly alarm to close and lock all windows and doors
  • Park in well-lit areas if possible.
  • Never leave valuables in your vehicle
  • Apply a physical steering wheel lockbar
  • Block in the targeted vehicle with a non-susceptible vehicle

