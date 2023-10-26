Many low-water crossings and some roads are flooded this morning west of I-35

A band of heavy rain sat west of I-35 during the overnight time period bringing 12-hour rainfall totals near Highway 281 to between 5" and 10" of rain! Many roadways could be flooded. Take your time to get to where you need to go this morning. (KWTX)

A mind-boggling 5″ to 10″ of rain fell during the overnight time period from a slow-moving frontal boundary west of the I-35 corridor and now, thankfully, the previously stuck frontal boundary is pushing eastward. If you’re traveling west of I-35 this morning, and especially in Lampasas, San Saba, Hamilton, and Bosque County, many low water crossings may be flooded out and other surface streets may be flooded too! No matter where you are today, be sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go and DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS! You never know how deep the water is below the surface and it only takes a few inches of moving water to sweep cars off the road.

Bosque County Emergency Manager Kirk Turner reported overnight that all low water crossings in the northwestern portion of Bosque County are impassable. At least two vehicles have so far been swept away, but there are no reports of fatalities.

The heaviest axis of rain is, as of 5 AM, starting to push toward and across the I-35 corridor with rainfall rates between 1″ and 3″ per hour. Thankfully, these rain storms are moving eastward and the heavy rain will continue to push east of I-35 through the morning. While cities and towns west of I-35 will gradually and slowly dry out this morning, waves of off-and-on heavy rain is expected near and especially east of I-35 through the midday hours. Heavy rain should stay mostly confined east of I-35 during the afternoon hours, but scattered pop-up showers and non-severe storms could again return west of I-35 before the end of the day. Morning rain chances near 80% will drop to about 40% this afternoon with only a 30% chance of rain overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Because of the rain, temperatures today will vary wildly. Morning temperatures with rain are in the 60s but we’re in the 70s where rain isn’t falling. For cities and towns near and west of I-35, temperatures should rebound into the 70s and low 80s as the widespread rain slowly comes to a close. If you live east of I-35, temperatures will likely stay in the 70s for most of the day and drop into the 60s when rain begins. Another 1″ to 3″ of rain could fall along and east of I-35 during the day today. Thankfully, cities and towns near and east of I-35 haven’t seen as much rain this week so the flooding potential is lower but certainly not zero.

