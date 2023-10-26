McLennan County man accused of assaulting multiple people in altercation

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County man has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Oct. 25, an officer with the Beverly Hills Police Department was sent to the 3500 block of Memorial Drive in regard to an altercation involving a weapon.

The officer met with the suspect, now identified as Kenneth Sharp, and noticed a cut on his left eye.

The officer also met with one of the victims, identified as Bryan McCollaum, and saw several cuts on his face.

Information was gathered, and it is believed that Sharp and McCollaum got into an argument that led to a shoving match between the two, the affidavit says.

Sharp then grabbed his handgun, cocked it and pointed it towards McCollaum, according to the affidavit.

This led to McCollaum, his brother and his mother tackling Sharp to the ground, the affidavit states.

While Sharp was on the ground, the affidavit says he was swinging the handgun around and hit McCollaum in the face multiple times.

Sharp was put outside and McCollaum and his family went inside to call the police.

Medical personnel took Sharp to a nearby hospital to get medical clearance and then was moved to McLennan County Jail where he was booked.

Sharp is being held in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000.

