McLennan County man gets life in prison in brutal assault of ex-girlfriend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Robert Lujan, 38, was sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 24 after a jury convicted him of assaulting his girlfriend with a deadly weapon, McLennan County District Attorney Josh Teten’s office said.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on Nov. 17, 2021, when Lujan “severely beat, pistol whipped, and bit his girlfriend after accusing her of cheating on him,” the district attorney’s office said.

Lujan repeatedly threatened to kill the woman and, at one point during the argument, discharged a gun near her head.

When Lujan and his girlfriend arrived at the victim’s mother’s residence, the mother immediately noticed her daughter was badly hurt and needed medical care.

Lujan, who was still carrying a gun at the time, acknowledged he had caused the victim’s injuries, and again threatened to kill her.

Lujan left the home and the victim’s family called 911 for help. The woman transported to a hospital, where staff found she sustained serious injuries, including rib fractures, a fractured eye socket, and numerous other cuts and bruises.

Waco police officers found the vehicle “in which part of the assault occurred” and located evidence corroborating the victim’s report, including a bullet hole in the car’s passenger door.

While his case was pending, Lujan repeatedly pressured the woman to drop charges, and to recant her report of abuse.

The victim initially recanted her statement that Lujan assaulted her, and claimed that she was injured in a fight with a woman. However, she would later reaffirm that Lujan had assaulted her.

Prosecutors proceeded with Lujan’s prosecution, despite the victim’s recantation, because “sufficient evidence proved that he was the person who assaulted” the woman.

The jury convicted Lujan after approximately 30 minutes of deliberation. During the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence of Lujan’s prior felony convictions, including burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance.

Jurors deliberated less than an hour before sentencing Lujan to life.

He must serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.

