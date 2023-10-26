Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

McLennan County man gets life in prison in brutal assault of ex-girlfriend

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Robert Lujan, 38, was sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 24 after a jury convicted him of assaulting his girlfriend with a deadly weapon, McLennan County District Attorney Josh Teten’s office said.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on Nov. 17, 2021, when Lujan “severely beat, pistol whipped, and bit his girlfriend after accusing her of cheating on him,” the district attorney’s office said.

Lujan repeatedly threatened to kill the woman and, at one point during the argument, discharged a gun near her head.

When Lujan and his girlfriend arrived at the victim’s mother’s residence, the mother immediately noticed her daughter was badly hurt and needed medical care.

Lujan, who was still carrying a gun at the time, acknowledged he had caused the victim’s injuries, and again threatened to kill her.

Lujan left the home and the victim’s family called 911 for help. The woman transported to a hospital, where staff found she sustained serious injuries, including rib fractures, a fractured eye socket, and numerous other cuts and bruises.

Waco police officers found the vehicle “in which part of the assault occurred” and located evidence corroborating the victim’s report, including a bullet hole in the car’s passenger door.

While his case was pending, Lujan repeatedly pressured the woman to drop charges, and to recant her report of abuse.

The victim initially recanted her statement that Lujan assaulted her, and claimed that she was injured in a fight with a woman. However, she would later reaffirm that Lujan had assaulted her.

Prosecutors proceeded with Lujan’s prosecution, despite the victim’s recantation, because “sufficient evidence proved that he was the person who assaulted” the woman.

The jury convicted Lujan after approximately 30 minutes of deliberation. During the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence of Lujan’s prior felony convictions, including burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance.

Jurors deliberated less than an hour before sentencing Lujan to life.

He must serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
$1,000,000 Gold Rush ticket
Central Texan wins $1 million after purchasing $20 scratch off ticket
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Latest News

Jesus Cardona
Prison inmate returned to Waco to face child indecency charges
Otho Prince Hill IV, 52,
Waco man jailed for assaulting wife, making her eat dirt
File Graphic
Criminal indictments in McLennan County, Texas: 10.26.23
Fake bullet-lined belt, replica hand grenade and sai swords, which are popular with Teenage...
TSA shares spine-chilling Halloween travel tips
FILE PHOTO
Copperas Cove High School dismisses early due to water main leak