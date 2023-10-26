Advertise
Trial for Carlee Russell set to begin March 18

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail(Hoover City Jail)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A date has been set for when Carlee Russell’s jury trial will begin.

Russell is charged with two Class A misdemeanors for false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident for what police described as a staged kidnapping in July.

Earlier this month, she appeared at a pretrial hearing in Hoover Municipal Court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to both counts.

Russell’s trial will begin on March 18, 2024.

Municipal Judge Brad Bishop said he believed if prosecutors put on evidence during the hearing, it would be enough to convict her and found her guilty of both counts.

Russell’s attorneys are now appealing this case to the circuit court.

Prosecutors have asked for Russell to serve a year in jail and pay $17,974.88 in restitution.

The Alabama legislature is also working on a bill that would create harsher penalties for someone who files a false police report and creates a lot of panic and fear.

That bill should be introduced when the next legislative session begins in February 2024.

