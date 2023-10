(KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Bulldogs take on the Harker Heights Knights on Thursday Night, presented by All American Chevrolet of Killeen.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and you can watch the game live on the Central Texas CW or online on KWTXtra in the livestream player seen above.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.