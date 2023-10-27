Advertise
$250 package with three massive sandwiches available at Globe Life Field as Rangers fight for World Series title

The $250 package includes three huge sandwiches(Globe Life Field)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARLINGTON Texas (KWTX) - When the Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series, hungry Rangers fans will be able to satisfy their Texas-sized hunger with a $250 package that includes three massive sandwiches.

The Three Strike Lobster Roll, a “2-foot-long, soft, freshly baked bun, generously filled with lobster in a light sauce and crowned with tenderloin medallions” is one of the sandwiches.

Accompanying this “culinary masterpiece” in a packaged deal are the Boomstick Burger and Boomstick Hot Dog.

Only 10 packages will be available per game at a cost of $250.

You can purchase the package at Stand 24 at the top of Section 133.

Fans will also be able to purchase the Heim Hammer, named after Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.

The meal features a “substantial beef shank that is hand-carved to create delectable street tacos.”

The Heim Hammer is available for $99 at Hurtado’s BBQ near Section 141.

The Heim Hammer
The Heim Hammer(Courtesy Photo)

