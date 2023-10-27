An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A wild weather of weather that saw nearly a foot of rain fall across the area over the course of a few days will be capped off by a powerful Arctic cold front swinging through Sunday bringing Central Texas the coldest daytime temperatures since early February and potentially the first freeze of the 2023-2024 winter season.

Sunday’s front blasts through bringing a windy, rainy, and raw Monday

Sunday will be a day of change across Central Texas as our Arctic cold front moves through likely during the middle of the day dropping morning temperatures from the 50s, 60s, and 70s into the 40s and 50s by midday for many of us!

A strong cold front is set to barrel through Central Texas Sunday. Widely scattered to numerous light rain showers will join and trail the front as it pushes through when temperatures slide into the 40s and 50s (KWTX)

Despite Sunday’s cold front blasting through “clean”, the front won’t actually help to dry out the atmosphere and numerous to widespread light rain showers are expected to stick around as the colder air filters in. If this cold front moved through during the heart of winter, it would likely produce freezing rain or even snow! Thankfully, temperatures will not be cold enough for any frozen precipitation , but Monday’s weather will not be pleasant.

Monday is expected to be the coldest day Central Texas has seen since early February. Widely scattered to numerous showers, clouds, and a gusty north wind should help to keep high temperatures in the 40s during the afternoon. (KWTX)

Temperatures dipping into the 40s and 50s late Sunday should continue to slide into the 30s and low 40s by daybreak Monday will numerous rain showers expected to continue from Sunday night through at least midday Monday. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures should either hover in the upper 30s and low 40s all day or, if you live east of I-35, potentially warm up a touch into the mid-40s. The record coldest high temperature of 44° on Monday may be challenged too!

Blustery winds should make it feel quite cold Monday and for trick-or-treating

Although temperatures will stay far above freezing during the day Monday, a strong north wind pushing in behind Sunday’s cold front will make the air temperature feel about 10° colder when the wind chill is factored in.

Sunday's Arctic cold front is set to blast through the area and bring us cold temperatures early next week, but the wind chill will be a factor too! Wind chill values will likely stay in the 20s and 30s all day Monday! (KWTX)

After the front pushes through Sunday, late-day wind chills may dip down into the 40s, but the wind chills will quickly slide into the 30s after sunset. By daybreak Monday, expect wind chills to range between about 25° and 38° from west to east. With continued rain, cloudy sies, and a 20 to 30 MPH wind all day long, wind chills may only “warm” into the upper 20s and 30s all day long.

Wind chills Tuesday morning will likely be higher than Monday morning, but you'll still need to bundle up! (KWTX)

Make sure the kids are prepared for a chilly trick-or-treat this year! Although temperatures will be in the upper 40s around sunset, wind chills will likely be in the low-to-mid 40s. (KWTX)

Rain is expected to come to a close late Monday afternoon, but north winds remain gusty between 10 and 25 MPH Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s morning wind chills near and below freezing should climb into the 40s and low 50s by Tuesday afternoon as at least some sunshine returns, but we’ll likely see wind chills slide back into the low 40s by sunset Tuesday. You’ll probably see many Halloween costumes have a jacket over them for trick-or-treating!

Frost and even a light freeze is possible Wednesday and Thursday

As is pretty typical whenever strong cold fronts move through Central Texas, the coldest morning low temperatures will lag a few days behind the actual cold front. When we have clouds or gusty winds, like we’ll have Monday and Tuesday morning, overnight lows cannot drop as much as when there’s a light wind and clear skies.

Central Texas' first freeze of the season may be either Wednesday or Thursday. Thanks to recent heavy rains, we're likely to see frost across most of the area on Wednesday or Thursday regardless of whether or not temperatures drop below freezing. (KWTX)

We’re expecting light winds and clear skies to return Wednesday and Thursday morning which will allow low temperatures to drop into the low-to-mid 30s. Sub-freezing temperatures aren’t likely east of I-35 where temperatures likely bottom out between 34° and 36°, but we’ll likely see morning lows range from around 28° to 32° along and west of I-35.

Our first potential freeze is coming about three weeks early this year, so be sure to take precautions to protect sensitive vegetation and make plans to bring pets inside to protect them from the cold. Temperatures should not be cold enough for long enough to cause issues with pipes, but outdoor exposed piping, especially west of I-35, may need to be shielded.

Regardless of whether or not temperatures drop to or below freezing, recent heavy rains mean that frost is a strong possibility Wednesday and Thursday morning too.

