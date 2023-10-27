Copperas Cove High School dismisses early due to water main leak

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove High School students will be released early after administration and the Copperas Cove Independent School District became aware of a water main leak Friday, Oct. 27.

“CCISD’s maintenance staff called the city of Copperas Cove, which sent crews out to make necessary repairs. Due to the needed repair, water to the high school campus will need to be shut off,” said Kurtis Quillin, Director of Communications & Public Information Officer.

Copperas Cove High School staff will be posting students’ assignments for the day to Schoology and students are asked to complete these assignments prior to returning to class Tuesday.

CCHS administration is conducting a staggered release of students from the campus:

Students who drive to school at 9:15 a.m.

Students who walk to school are to be released at 9:30 a.m.

Students who utilize CCISD transportation services as buses will run at 10 a.m.

Students who walk to school are to be released at 9:30 a.m.

Parents who wish to pick up 9th- & 11th-grade students outside the CCHS front office off of 25th Street should arrive no earlier than 9:45 a.m .

Parents of 10th-& 12th-grade students near the CCHS Cafeteria off of Avenue D should arrive no earlier than 9:45 a.m.

Copperas Cove ISD is asking all parents to check their emails, as updates from the Copperas Cove High School front office will be sent out through email, phone calls and other mass messaging.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.