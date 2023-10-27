Advertise
DNA technology helps solve cold case murder from over 40 years ago

It wasn’t until 2023 when police tested new evidence matching Samuel Silva to Estella Mena’s death. (KGO, SUNNYVALE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, CNN)
By KGO via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) – For more than 40 years, nobody knew who killed Estella Mena.

It has been a mystery since 1979, but now the California murder case that went cold has finally been solved.

Santa Clara County investigators and Sunnyvale police credit the break in the case to new DNA technology.

“We don’t forget the victims, and we don’t forget the families and friends of those victims who still want justice,” Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said.

All this time, Samuel Silva was the murderer, according to investigators.

Authorities believe the two met while working at Great America.

Mena died in the 400 block of De Guigne Avenue in Sunnyvale. She was stabbed multiple times while investigators say Silva was trying to sexual assault her.

It wasn’t until 2023 when police tested new evidence matching Samuel Silva to Estella Mena’s death.

After her death, there were no leads pointing to Silva.

Officials said he had a lengthy criminal history, including attempted murder, rape and manslaughter.

It wasn’t until 2023 when the county and Sunnyvale police tested new evidence matching Silva to Mena’s death.

“No matter how many years it’s been, 10, 20, 50 years, we want to get justice for those people,” Baker said.

Silva died in prison in 2008 while serving a federal gun charge.

“The advent of forensic genealogy allows us to be proactive to try to find out the name and the person behind that profile without having to wait around,” Baker described.

Now, Santa Clara County is going a step further. They launched a new hotline where people can submit anonymous tips.

Cold case experts think this will help solve more murders.

“It could be the most seemingly insignificant piece of information that allows those investigators to connect the dots and finally get the answers you know solve the case,” Season of Justice program coordinator Kendall Mills said.

Since 2018, Baker and Santa Clara County have solved 16 cold case murders.

Advancements in DNA testing and genealogy will help them solve more, especially for Jane and John Does.

“Everyday an unknown murder victim is given a face and a name through the use of genealogy,” Baker added.

It’s a necessary step in giving victim’s families closure.

“They shouldn’t give up. It is more validation for them to continue fighting for answers,” Mills said.

