Father says he left Maine bar 10 minutes before mass shooting; his son was killed

Arthur 'Arty' Strout was playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night. He was one of eight people killed at the restaurant.
By Tammy Mutasa, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WBZ) – As police search for the mass shooter who killed 18 people in Maine, families who lost loved ones are shattered in anguish.

Since Arthur Barnard left his oldest son Arthur “Arty” Strout playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night, he’s been heartbroken.

“The crazy part is just being with him just before it happened – minutes, I mean 10 minutes before it happened,” Barnard said.

For 17 hours, the family didn’t know if the father of five made it out alive after a gunman opened fire during his rampage.

First, they were told Strout was at the hospital, but he wasn’t.

“Just knowing that I was there and that few minutes and then thinking, you know, in the end, he was by himself, you know, no family. It kills you,” Barnard said.

Strout was one of eight people killed at the restaurant.

Another victim was the beloved manager Joseph Walker, the son of Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker. The 56-year-old man died trying to stop the attacker.

“(He) picked up a butcher knife and went after the gunman to try to stop him from killing other people and that’s when he shot my son to death,” Leroy Walker said.

The hours have also been agonizing for the family of 23-year-old Justin Karcher, who was shot four times while playing pool. Now, he’s at Central Maine Medical Center on live support in the ICU.

Many loved ones have been left processing what they’ve lost in a horrific tragedy and are praying for some accountability.

