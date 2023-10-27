Good News Friday: October 27, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to Miranda Herings from McGregor Junior High School. She won an AG Science Fair Championship banner at the State Fair of Texas for Social Systems. This category studies how humans interact and impact agricultural systems such as in business, technology and sustainability efforts.

Local non-profit organization Central Texas Helping Hands would like to congratulate the Robinson High School band for advancing to state. The band was very successful at the Area competition this past Saturday in Pflugerville. The Robinson Rockets will now compete at the state championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio on November 1st.

Congratulations to the Midway Panthers for making it to their 1st playoffs since 2019. The Panthers beat the Bryan Vikings last Friday 49 to 21. Midway started off their season 1 and 5 but later won 3 games putting them 4 and 1 in district play. It’s been rough for the team since head coach Shane Anderson resigned earlier this month. Midway hosts Pflugerville Weiss tonight with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Congratulations segreant Melissa Thompson of the Waco Police Department. She recognized by the International Association Chiefs of Police and presented a 40 Under 40 Award. The award recognizes 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world that demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession.

Morning Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore announced that he has earned the National Weather Association Seal of Approval! The NWA Seal is awarded to qualifying meteorologists across the country who pass a written exam and weathercast evaluation. Sean’s weathercasts were graded on communication, use of graphics, meteorological competency, terminology, and presentation. Sean is only one of 359 active seal holders in the country.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.