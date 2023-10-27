Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Hewitt police believe ‘highly-coordinated criminal crew’ out of DFW area is behind brazen ATM robbery

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating the brazen burglary of an ATM from a gasoline station near I-35.

It happened at about 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Stripes convenience store in the 500 block of Sun Valley.

Video of the crime provided by the police department shows three men pulling up in a white pickup that had been reported stolen in Waco.

One of the men is seen breaking a window at the store while two other men throw a rope or a chain around the money machine and haul it out of the store into the parking lot.

Three men then load up the ATM into the pickup and drive off with it.

The pickup was later recovered nearby on Blue Bird Drive.

Police found the empty ATM in another vehicle that was also reported stolen in Waco.

The Hewitt police chief told KWTX his department has been working with agencies in other towns that are dealing with similar crimes.

They believe this to the work of highly-coordinated criminal crew out of the DFW area.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
$1,000,000 Gold Rush ticket
Central Texan wins $1 million after purchasing $20 scratch off ticket
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Latest News

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Thieves steal ATM from Hewitt, Texas convenience store
KWTX@4: Sugar Skull Make-up tutorial by Nicole Robles. - 10.27.23
KWTX@4: Sugar Skull Make-up tutorial by Nicole Robles. - 10.27.23
KWTX@4: Día de los Muertos fashion with designer Roxana Robles. - 10.27.23
KWTX@4: Día de los Muertos fashion with designer Roxana Robles. - 10.27.23
KWTX@4: Diabetes Awareness Fair and Let's Walk Waco Wrap up Party happening Saturday, November...
KWTX@4: Diabetes Awareness Fair and Let's Walk Waco Wrap up Party happening Saturday, November 4th. - 10.27.23