A HUGE temperature drop next week, but there’s still more rain to fall first!

We’re just a few short days away from a MAJOR drop in temperatures for Central Texas and for much of the state. Although that would normally steal the headlines, we have another few rounds of rain to get through first that could again cause flooding due to the deluges of rain we’ve seen across the area this week. Another inch of rain could fall today and tonight, especially west of I-35, as more scattered showers and storms build midday today through at least early Saturday morning with more rain set to fall along and behind a cold front arriving Sunday into Monday. By the time the rain comes to a close Monday night, we’re expecting another 1″ to 3″ of rain to fall. Our morning starts out mostly dry, save for a stray shower, with temperatures in the mid-70s. Although there likely won’t be widespread and dense fog, a bit of patchy fog could form near and east of I-35 especially. Light stray morning showers will likely turn more to scattered showers during the lunch hour, especially near and west of I-35, with more numerous showers and non-severe storms overspreading most of the area during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Although we’re not expecting severe weather, there will likely be some locally heavy downpours and that could cause flooding issues for streets, creeks, low water crossings, and some of the newly swollen rivers across the area. Tonight’s rain should gradually pull northward early Saturday morning, but more scattered showers could form again during the day Saturday. Rain coverage Saturday should be highest pre-dawn and will gradually get lower throughout the day.

We can’t completely rule out rain Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, especially since our next cold front starts to barrel toward our area by sunrise Sunday. The front should really start to push through during the morning and midday hours, so morning highs in the 70s should drop steadily into the 50s by the end of the afternoon as gusty north winds return. Despite the cold front coming through clean, moisture remains trapped in the atmosphere behind it so more rain should fall behind the front Sunday night into much of the day Monday. Rain will likely be fairly widespread but generally light. Monday will be a cold, rainy, and raw day as wind chills stay in the 20s and 30s all day long thanks to gusty north winds between 20 and 30 MPH. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s will likely only warm into the low-to-mid 40s Monday afternoon.

Rain should come to close Monday night with dry conditions expected for the rest of the week, but we’ll only just be starting to get into the chill. Morning temperatures Tuesday morning should dip into the mid-30s with afternoon highs under some sunshine rebounding into the low 50s. If you’re trick-or-treating Tuesday, expect 7 PM temperatures in the upper 40s with wind chills likely in the low 40s! The coldest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday as highs settle in the low-to-mid 50s, but the coldest mornings will be Wednesday and Thursday as morning low temperatures dip close to and even a bit below freezing. Thanks to recent rains, frost is a good possibility Wednesday and Thursday morning but a warm up late in the week should end the frosty conditions. Temperatures rebound into the 60s Thursday and Friday with 70s returning Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front could push through next weekend, but details are murky on that.

