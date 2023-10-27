Judge issues temporary injunction in lawsuit over TEA school performance ratings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A judge has issued a temporary injunction Thursday night in the lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency’s proposed changes to the A-F school performance ratings.

The temporary injunction prevents the TEA from implementing the changes to the A-F performance ratings for the 2022-2023 school year until the court issues an order or a final judgement in the suit.

Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott says the temporary injunction “is a great victory and one that is appropriate.”

The TEA was originally scheduled to release the A-F ratings on Sept. 28, but they delayed the release to “allow for a further re-examination of the baseline data used in the calculation of progress to ensure ratings reflect the most appropriate goals for students.”

Multiple school districts across the state have joined in the lawsuit, including Waco ISD, Temple ISD, Academy ISD, La Vega ISD, Rogers ISD and Belton ISD.

The lawsuit claims the TEA did not notify the school districts of the changes made to the A-F system prior to the start of the school year when the changes would take effect.

“The state has created a system using really complicated methodology to grade schools that doesn’t make sense. That system was changed on us without proper notification according to the Texas Education Code,” said Waco ISD Superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon, “Our scores have increased and yet our ratings are projected to decrease.”

The date for the trial is set for Feb. 12, 2024.

