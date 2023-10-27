Advertise
Lorena ISD schools will have increased police presence on Friday as a result of threats made on Thursday

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena Police Department will provide an increased police presence at all Lorena Independent School District campuses on Friday, Oct. 27, after two threats were made against Lorena High School on Thursday, according to emails obtained by KWTX.

In the morning, a verbal threat was reportedly made by a student. “School administrators and our SROs immediately opened an investigation and removed the student from the general population,” Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera wrote in an email to parents.

Kucera told parents and staff that a thorough investigation had been completed and “appropriate action” taken. “This situation has been resolved and there is no known imminent threat to our schools,” Kucera wrote.

After school, however, a second threat against the school was made via Snapchat. Kucera, in a second email to parents, confirmed that threat was related to the initial threat made by the student earlier in the day.

The social media threat warned students not to attend Lorena High School on Friday, Oct. 27, Kucera said.

“School administrators and the Lorena Police Department swiftly investigated the post and determined it was in reference to the verbal threat made by the student at the high school I emailed you about (earlier Friday),” the superintendent wrote.

The Lorena Police Department say both students have been moved to the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center.

One student is charged with Terroristic Threat and the second student is charged with False Report to Induce emergency response, according to Lorena PD.

“At this time, there is no known immediate threat to our high school or any other campus in the district. Lorena ISD will continue to work with law enforcement to keep all LISD campuses safe,” Kucera reassured parents.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

