Prison inmate returned to Waco to face child indecency charges

Jesus Cardona
Jesus Cardona(McLennan County Jail)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Waco man named in a sealed indictment while serving a prison sentence for theft of property was returned to the McLennan County Jail Thursday to face child indecency charges.

McLennan County officials on Friday unsealed an indictment against Jesus Cardona, 44, after his arrest as a habitual criminal on two counts of indecency with a child by contact, indecency with a child by exposure and displaying harmful materials to a minor.

The indictment against Cardona was sealed because he had never been arrested on those charges. Waco police detectives sent the complaints to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office as screening cases, and the DA’s office secured the four-count indictment against Cardona on April 13.

Cardona is charged with having improper sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl in June 2021, exposing himself to her and showing her pornography.

Cardona was returned to the McLennan County Jail from a prison unit in Huntsville, where he is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in Ector County for theft of property. Court records show he also has felony convictions for DWI in 2003 and 2016.

The habitual criminal designation, for those with two or more felony final convictions, bumps the punishment range Cardona faces to a minimum of 25 years up to life in prison on the three indecency counts. Displaying harmful material to a minor is a Class A misdemeanor.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

