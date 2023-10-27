Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.26.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Bush’s Chicken at 1009 East Crest Drive in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 83.

According to the food safety worker, the manager threw out coleslaw because it wasn’t kept at the right temperature.

So were the fried gizzards.

Some of the employees were missing food handler cards.

This place also needed soap at the hand sink.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 1509 Hewitt Drive in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 86.

According to the food safety worker, there were batteries on a shelf directly above the hot hold prep line, and a container of lettuce and sliced carrots inside the cooler did not have lids.

And there was raw fish thawing in standing water, plus other violations.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard at 817 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 92.

According to the food safety worker, the cooked breaded chicken was not stored at the right temperature.

It was thrown out.

Also, the shredded cheese and sliced strawberries in syrup were thrown out because they weren’t stored at the right temperature for some time.

There were employees with missing food handler’s certificates.

And, the soda nozzles at the beverage machine need to be cleaned thoroughly.

There was a gray substance on it.

All of these restaurants needed re-inspections.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Boujee Bean, LLC at 109 East Center Street in Lorena.

According to a post on Roadtripper.com customers absolutely love this coffee shop and boutique, nestled in the heart of downtown Lorena.

Just in time for what will be some cooler weather, you can taste the smoked maple brown sugar and bourbon flavored coffee, snickerdoodle, a drink called “Oh, My Gourd,” which is pumpkin spice flavored with a hint of nutmeg.

And for Halloween, the Hocus Pocus, which is passion fruit, orange, cantaloupe, with green apple cold foam.

If you are in town, check it out.

