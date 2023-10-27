Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man jailed for assaulting wife, making her eat dirt

Otho Prince Hill IV, 52,
Otho Prince Hill IV, 52,(McLennan County Jail)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco parolee whose wife reported he assaulted her during a camping trip last week and who has forced her to eat dirt on “several occasions,” was released from jail Friday after posting a $5,000 bond.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Otho Prince Hill IV, 52, Thursday on a third-degree felony continuous violence against the family charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman reported that she, Hill and her two sons went camping and fishing at the river on Oct. 15. She said they argued and Hill tried to throw her in the river. The woman tried to pull away from him, but Hill started dragging her by the hoodie she was wearing until the hoodie came off.

Hill started dragging her by the foot and continued to drag until her screams for help woke up her sons, who were sleeping in a tent, arrest documents allege.

Hill stopped the assault, but the woman reported to detectives this was not the first time Hill assaulted her. She said she and Hill were in a relationship before Hill went to prison on a 10-year sentence in January 2019 for felony DWI. They resumed the relationship when he was released on parole in July and said during that three-month period, Hill assaulted her 10-15 times, the affidavit alleges.

She reported the assaults ranged from being choked, slapped, having her head and neck twisted “as well as Hill pushing or shoving the front of her face into objects or with his hands in what she said was an attempt to break her teeth.” She also said Hill brandished a knife and held it to her neck and her side.

“(The woman) also stated Hill has forced her to eat dirt on several occasions,” the affidavit alleges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
$1,000,000 Gold Rush ticket
Central Texan wins $1 million after purchasing $20 scratch off ticket
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Latest News

ATM theft at Hewitt stripes
Hewitt police believe ‘highly-coordinated criminal crew’ out of DFW area is behind brazen ATM robbery
GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Thieves steal ATM from Hewitt, Texas convenience store
KWTX@4: Sugar Skull Make-up tutorial by Nicole Robles. - 10.27.23
KWTX@4: Sugar Skull Make-up tutorial by Nicole Robles. - 10.27.23
KWTX@4: Día de los Muertos fashion with designer Roxana Robles. - 10.27.23
KWTX@4: Día de los Muertos fashion with designer Roxana Robles. - 10.27.23
KWTX@4: Diabetes Awareness Fair and Let's Walk Waco Wrap up Party happening Saturday, November...
KWTX@4: Diabetes Awareness Fair and Let's Walk Waco Wrap up Party happening Saturday, November 4th. - 10.27.23