Waco man jailed for assaulting wife, making her eat dirt

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco parolee whose wife reported he assaulted her during a camping trip last week and who has forced her to eat dirt on “several occasions,” was released from jail Friday after posting a $5,000 bond.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Otho Prince Hill IV, 52, Thursday on a third-degree felony continuous violence against the family charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman reported that she, Hill and her two sons went camping and fishing at the river on Oct. 15. She said they argued and Hill tried to throw her in the river. The woman tried to pull away from him, but Hill started dragging her by the hoodie she was wearing until the hoodie came off.

Hill started dragging her by the foot and continued to drag until her screams for help woke up her sons, who were sleeping in a tent, arrest documents allege.

Hill stopped the assault, but the woman reported to detectives this was not the first time Hill assaulted her. She said she and Hill were in a relationship before Hill went to prison on a 10-year sentence in January 2019 for felony DWI. They resumed the relationship when he was released on parole in July and said during that three-month period, Hill assaulted her 10-15 times, the affidavit alleges.

She reported the assaults ranged from being choked, slapped, having her head and neck twisted “as well as Hill pushing or shoving the front of her face into objects or with his hands in what she said was an attempt to break her teeth.” She also said Hill brandished a knife and held it to her neck and her side.

“(The woman) also stated Hill has forced her to eat dirt on several occasions,” the affidavit alleges.

