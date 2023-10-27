Weather whiplash - humidity, rain, wind, chill, frost, freeze we have all that in the short-term forecast!

We’re just a few short days away from a MAJOR drop in temperatures for Central Texas and for much of the state. Although that would normally steal the headlines, we have another few rounds of rain to get through first that could again cause flooding due to the deluges of rain we’ve seen across the area this week. Another inch of rain could fall today and tonight, especially west of I-35, as more scattered showers and storms build midday today through at least early Saturday morning with more rain set to fall along and behind a cold front arriving Sunday into Monday. Let’s get into the weeds of what to expect over the weekend and into next week --

TONIGHT: Flood Watch in place for the northwestern portion of Central Texas until tomorrow morning. We actually already have a cold front that stopped just short of getting to us and that will be the focal point for some overnight storms and rain to start Saturday as well. We could see a band of rain with another 1-3″ by tomorrow afternoon.

SATURDAY: The front really creates a temperature gradient for us on Saturday - areas north will likely have highs in the 60s because of the clouds and rain. Rain chances are lower the farther south you go, and some of our area will have highs in the upper 70s, close to 80 tomorrow. Rain chances are highest in the morning, but it will really depend on if the front sags any further south or not. If it does, it could be cooler for more of the area and we could see more rain as well. Overall the rain tomorrow afternoon will be more scattered than an organized line.

SUNDAY: This is the day we’ve been talking about for the strong cold front. Timing however, has shifted up in the day and the front looks to come in a little earlier. That means our highs for Sunday will be in the morning - in the upper 60s/low 70s - with falling temperatures as we progress through the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s + a strong north wind will make it feel colder. This front won’t pass through dry. The drier air will lag behind and get here next week, but Sunday will bring rain along the front and even after the front clears.

MONDAY: Expect a cold, rainy, and raw day as wind chills stay in the 20s and 30s all day long thanks to gusty north winds between 20 and 30 MPH. Rain will likely be fairly widespread but generally light. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s will likely only warm into the low-to-mid 40s Monday afternoon. This is our first taste of some winter-feeling weather this season -- good soup or crockpot weather!

TUESDAY: Our first rain-free day in a while! Morning temperatures should dip into the mid-30s with afternoon highs under some sunshine rebounding into the low 50s. If you’re trick-or-treating Tuesday, expect 7 PM temperatures in the upper 40s with wind chills likely in the low 40s!

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY NIGHTS: The coldest mornings from this cold blast will be Wednesday and Thursday as morning low temperatures dip close to and even a bit below freezing. Thanks to recent rains, frost is a good possibility Wednesday and Thursday morning but a warm up late in the week should end the frosty conditions.

END OF NEXT WEEK: Temperatures rebound into the 60s Thursday and Friday with 70s returning Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front could push through next weekend, but details are murky on that.

