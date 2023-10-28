Baylor athletes assist Mentoring Alliance for Halloween event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor athletes helped out Mentoring Alliance at their Trunk or Treat event.

The athletes played games and interacted with Waco kids - while getting in the spooky season spirit.

Mentoring Alliance is a Christ-centered program serving kids across the greater Waco region with a variety of After School and Summer Camp programs.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.