Baylor athletes assist Mentoring Alliance for Halloween event
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor athletes helped out Mentoring Alliance at their Trunk or Treat event.
The athletes played games and interacted with Waco kids - while getting in the spooky season spirit.
Mentoring Alliance is a Christ-centered program serving kids across the greater Waco region with a variety of After School and Summer Camp programs.
