Baylor’s offense struggles early, falls 30-18 in Big 12 matchup against Iowa State

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor was looking to get their second conference win in a row in a Big 12 matchup against Iowa State.

Baylor’s offense struggled to consistently move the ball in the first half and multiple turnovers gave Iowa State opportunities take a commanding lead.

The Bears managed their first score of the game late in the first half after Baylor’s defense intercepted Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht and the Bears went into halftime down 17-6.

Heading into the second half, Baylor’s offense showed signs of life.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen connected with Monaray Baldwin on a 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter. At the start of the fourth quarter Baylor’s offense scored again, cutting into Iowa State’s lead.

The scoring came too little too late as Iowa State kept pace with Baylor’s scoring in the second half to hold off the Bears.

Shapen finished the game throwing for 239 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Baldwin had a huge day, racking up 117 yards receiving on 6 catches and a touchdown.

The Cyclones offense moved the ball effectively all game, carving the bears defense up for 162 rushing yards.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht had a very similar performance to Shapen, throwing for 238 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

The 30-18 loss drops Baylor to 2-3 in conference play and 3-5 overall.

Baylor looks to bounce back as they prepare for Houston coming to town next Saturday (11/4).

