Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Baylor’s offense struggles early, falls 30-18 in Big 12 matchup against Iowa State

The loss drops Baylor to 2-3 in conference play and 3-5 overall.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center left, stands on the sidelines during an NCAA college...
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center left, stands on the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor was looking to get their second conference win in a row in a Big 12 matchup against Iowa State.

Baylor’s offense struggled to consistently move the ball in the first half and multiple turnovers gave Iowa State opportunities take a commanding lead.

The Bears managed their first score of the game late in the first half after Baylor’s defense intercepted Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht and the Bears went into halftime down 17-6.

Heading into the second half, Baylor’s offense showed signs of life.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen connected with Monaray Baldwin on a 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter. At the start of the fourth quarter Baylor’s offense scored again, cutting into Iowa State’s lead.

The scoring came too little too late as Iowa State kept pace with Baylor’s scoring in the second half to hold off the Bears.

Shapen finished the game throwing for 239 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Baldwin had a huge day, racking up 117 yards receiving on 6 catches and a touchdown.

The Cyclones offense moved the ball effectively all game, carving the bears defense up for 162 rushing yards.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht had a very similar performance to Shapen, throwing for 238 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

The 30-18 loss drops Baylor to 2-3 in conference play and 3-5 overall.

Baylor looks to bounce back as they prepare for Houston coming to town next Saturday (11/4).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
$1,000,000 Gold Rush ticket
Central Texan wins $1 million after purchasing $20 scratch off ticket
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Latest News

UMHB
UMHB falls to No. 20 Hardin-Simmons
Harker Heights vs Mansfield
Vote for the Week 11 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
Mentoring Alliance
Baylor athletes assist Mentoring Alliance for Halloween event
Baylor athletics partners with Mentoring Alliance for Halloween event