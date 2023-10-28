Advertise
Flooding causes multiple road closures throughout Bosque County

(DJ Jones)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Flooding along the North Bosque River has caused road closures throughout Bosque County.

The roads currently closed are SH 22 in Meridian, FM 1991 in Clifton and FM 219 in Clifton, according to Bosque County Office of Emergency Management.

Currently the Bosque County Office of Emergency Management says the only open crossings in Bosque County are FM 927 in Iredell and FM 56 in Valley Mills.

The Bosque County Office of Emergency Management reminds people to be cautious while driving and recommend if you see a flooded road to turn around, don’t drown.

