Waco ISD and Transformation Waco agree to not renew contract after six years

By Madison Herber
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After six years of working with Waco ISD, the school district has decided to not renew their contract with Transformation Waco. The organization was created in 2018 and, at the time, took five schools facing closure, under their wing.

Those schools are Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary and G.W. Carver Middle School. The fifth school was Indian Spring Middle School, but that campus has since merged with G.W. Carver.

Transformation Waco has been a charter partner with the district, meaning they have served as an extension of the district and helped guide schools in desperate need of improvement.

“The schools are no longer in danger, so Waco ISD is taking them back under their fold,” says Joshua Wucher with Transformation Waco.

Transformation Waco’s contract with Waco ISD will end at the end of this school year, so the organization is shifting from school operations to a more non-profit role that will allow them to serve more students and their families.

“We as an organization are going to restructure as a non profit, focusing exclusively on providing wraparound services to students and family in the community,” Wucher explains. “These wraparound services include free access to after school programming, mentoring and group work, basic needs, visits with licensed counselors and social workers.”

At a board meeting Thursday night, Dr. Susan Kincannon says it was always the understanding that these schools would transition back into the district.

“There will be some efficiency in training school leaders, and other program areas. So, I think overall we would have better consistency and unity for the district as a whole,” Kincannon says.

Transformation Waco has been guiding these schools with their own budget, school board and curriculum, Waco ISD board leaders says that these schools were facing a takeover if the organization hadn’t stepped in.

“I really do want to express my gratitude for Transformation Waco’s board, and their Executive Director for stepping up during a time that was very difficult for Waco ISD as we were facing closure,” says Waco ISD board president Stephanie Korteweg.

