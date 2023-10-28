Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco police searching for hit and run suspect

(Waco Police Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for a hit and run suspect who hit a pedestrian Friday night.

Officers responded to 18th Street and Proctor Avenue around and found a 41-year-old man who had been hit by two separate vehicles.

Police say the man was walking in the roadway when the first vehicle hit him. The driver of the first car stopped to provide aid to the man.

Shortly after, a second vehicle hit the same man, but did not stop and continued driving, according to police.

The man was moved to a hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

Officers are now searching for the second vehicle that hit the man.

Police believe the second vehicle is a four-door with a white/primer gray hood and a right front fender that is also white/primer gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
$1,000,000 Gold Rush ticket
Central Texan wins $1 million after purchasing $20 scratch off ticket
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Saturday morning fastcast
Transformation Waco and Waco ISD not renewing contract
Waco ISD
Waco ISD and Transformation Waco agree to not renew contract after six years
The $250 package includes three huge sandwiches
$250 package with three massive sandwiches available at Globe Life Field as Rangers fight for World Series title