Waco police searching for hit and run suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for a hit and run suspect who hit a pedestrian Friday night.

Officers responded to 18th Street and Proctor Avenue around and found a 41-year-old man who had been hit by two separate vehicles.

Police say the man was walking in the roadway when the first vehicle hit him. The driver of the first car stopped to provide aid to the man.

Shortly after, a second vehicle hit the same man, but did not stop and continued driving, according to police.

The man was moved to a hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

Officers are now searching for the second vehicle that hit the man.

Police believe the second vehicle is a four-door with a white/primer gray hood and a right front fender that is also white/primer gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.