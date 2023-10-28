WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for beloved Central Texan Allison Dickson

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are mourning the loss of Allison Dickson, a Baylor Law School graduate, distinguished alumni, and philanthropist who died Wednesday.

Several community leaders shared the news on social media, including Allison’s employer Tex Appeal Magazine.

Allison is known in the community for her generous spirit, including efforts to help McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple get a new mural installed, collecting toys for children in the same hospital, raising money for scholarships and giving back any way she could.

She was diagnosed with Werdnig-Hoffman muscular dystrophy when she was 15 months old and was given only a year to live. Instead Dickson lived into her 40s and never let her physical limitations hold her back, living by the motto “don’t need easy, just possible.”

It’s that phrase that caught the attention of former gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke when he came to Temple for a campaign stop in 2022, and made a personal visit to Allison’s home.

Allison had a deep passion for Temple High and its students and staff. Temple High School Football Head Coach Scott Stewart said Allison hosted team dinners and mentored many players.

“She is a staple. She is woven into the fabric of this community. If you think you’re a Wildcat fan you’re definitely second in line. She is Temple,” said Stewart, “We affectionately referred to her as Coach Dickson. On off weeks, part of the agenda on the off week was to go visit coach Dickson, the boys looked for it, she looked forward to it.”

On X Wednesday, Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, wrote, “One of my closest friends & spiritual partners joined her father today. [Allison]’s Wildcat Spirit will remain with us, endlessly giving to THS students & her community. If you are half the angel in heaven that you were a Wildcat - they got a good one. Will miss you dear friend.”

Allison played an integral role in getting a ramp for disabled students installed in front of Temple High, said Kelly Garcia, a lifelong friend.

“She wanted to go in the front doors before she graduated because she always had to go in the back where there was ramp access. So she and her family were integral to getting that to happen,” Garcia said.

Lacey Wagoner, another lifelong friend who met Allison in pre-school, said Allison “did more in her time here on earth than many of us do in twice the amount of time.”

“I think we’re all still in a little bit of shock that she’s not with us,” Wagoner said, “She taught me a lot in my life and just not to take anything for granted.”

The Baylor University School of Law shared the following statement:

“The Baylor Law family is saddened by the passing of our beloved Baylor Lawyer Allison Dickson (JD ‘07). We will always remember Allison for her tremendous grit, tenacious work ethic, electric personality, and passion for serving others. We give thanks for Allison’s life and legacy and we invite you to join us in prayer for Allison’s family during this difficult time.”

For more about Allison and her life’s impact, including during her time at Baylor Law, click here.

